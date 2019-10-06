(Percival) — Three people were injured in a Fremont County crash Friday.
The Iowa State Patrol says a 2013 Ford F-250 driven by 54-year-old Vernon Christiansen of Nebraska was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near Percival around 4:45 p.m. The patrol says Christiansen failed to slow down for vehicles that were stopped in a construction zone.
Christiansen’s vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and created chain reaction that involved three other vehicles. Christiansen’s vehicle then crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.
Christiansen was taken via LifeNet helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital. Two other drivers — 63-year-old Maureen Fowler of Lincoln and 59-year-old Teresa Hopkins of Sidney — were injured. Fowler was taken by Nebraska City Rescue to CHI Health St. Mary’s in Nebraska City, while Hopkins was taken to Grape Community Hospital by Hamburg Rescue.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and multiple rescue units assisted the state patrol at the scene.