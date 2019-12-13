(Glenwood) -- Two people were hurt and one cited following a crash in Mills County.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Michael Morelli of Ruffin, North Carolina was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram westbound on Highway 34 near Hillman Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Morelli says as he crested the hill, he observed a Subaru driven by 56-year-old Becky Decker of Glenwood in the roadway.
Morelli was unable to stop and his vehicle collided with Decker's vehicle on the passenger side. Both drivers were taken to CHI Health Mercy in Council Bluffs by Glenwood Rescue with undisclosed injuries. Decker was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.