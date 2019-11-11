(Hopkins) -- Two men were injured in a Nodaway County wreck Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Scott L. Lininger of Burlington Junction was driving a 2002 Sterling dump truck eastbound on Route JJ five miles west of Hopkins around 2:30 p.m. The patrol says Lininger traveled off the south side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned in the roadway.
Lininger was taken by Clarinda EMS to Clarinda Regional Health Center with minor injuries. A passenger -- 77-year-old Delbert L. Lininger of Skidmore -- was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Hopkins Fire Department and Missouri Department of Transportation all assisted at the scene.