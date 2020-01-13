(Parnell) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Nodaway County Sunday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a wreck just before 10 a.m. on Highway 46 and Armstrong Street in Parnell. Authorities say 58-year-old David L. Auffert was driving a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 and was attempting to turn left onto Armstrong Road, when he failed to yield to a 1998 Toyota Tacoma driven by 57-year-old Ronald L. Petersen of Grant City.
The two vehicles collided head-on and came to rest in the middle of the road. Auffert and a juvenile passenger were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville by private vehicle. Auffert suffered moderate injuries, while the juvenile sustained minor injuries. Petersen was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Parnell Fire Department and Nodaway County Ambulance at the scene.