(Neola) -- Four people were injured in a crash near Neola Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 21-year-old Richard Washington of Lamoni was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander westbound on Interstate 80 between Neola and Minden around 4:45 a.m. The patrol says the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest in a wooded area.
Washington and a passenger in the front seat -- 21-year-old Alexis Koch of Sanford, Florida -- were believed to have been ejected from the vehicle. Two rear passengers -- 27-year-old Larry Reid and 25-year-old Steven Fernandez both of Lamoni -- were able to get out of the vehicle.
The vehicle caught on fire and was a total loss. Washington, Reid and Fernandez were all taken to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs by EMS, while Koch was taken to Nebraska Medicine by LifeNet for treatment of injuries. The patrol says alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.