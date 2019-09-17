(KMAland) -- Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident along Highway 34 in Mills County on Saturday morning.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, 72-year-old Lyle Shannon of Washington, Nebraska was headed west on Highway 34 around 10:20 a.m. Authorities say Shannon did not see a line vehicles ahead of him that were stopped for road construction. At highway speed, Shannon's 2010 Dodge struck the rear end of a 2006 Chevy, operated by 50-year-old Clarence Kier of Shenandoah. This collision caused Kier's vehicle to be pushed into a 2012 semi, driven by 57-year-old Darwin Shires of Corning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the area was properly marked with construction zone signs, and that both units struck were legally stopped in traffic. Kier and Shannon were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs by Malvern and Glenwood Rescue Units. The severity of their injuries was not released by authorities. Shires was not hurt.
Shannon was cited for failure to reduce speed to a reasonable and proper rate.