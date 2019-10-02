(Harlan) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident south of Harlan Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 24-year-old Matthew Strong of Harlan was northbound on Maple Road approaching County Road F-58 around 12:50 p.m. The patrol says Strong failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, striking an eastbound vehicle on F-58 in the driver's side, driven by 21-year-old Raechel Spangler of Eagle Grove. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch off the northeast side of the intersection.
Strong, Spangler, and a passenger in Strong's vehicle, 22-year-old Rose Strong of Harlan, all suffered injuries. Matthew and Rose were transported to Nebraska Medicine by Avoca Rescue and Medivac. Spangler was taken to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan by Walnut Rescue.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Iowa DOT, Harlan Fire, and Chadwick Towing all assisted at the scene.