(Avoca) -- Three people were injured in a wreck north of Avoca Monday.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 62-year-old Duane J. Carroll of Avoca was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado and was stopped facing north on Highway 59 waiting to turn left onto F66 north of I-80. Around 11 a.m., the patrol says a 2004 Buick Rainier driven by 32-year-old Joel T. Andersen of Harlan failed to stop and rear-ended the Carroll vehicle.
Andersen's vehicle was pushed into the opposite lane and was then struck by a 2005 Peterbilt semi driven by 43-year-old Timothy H. Ward of Underwood. Ward's semi entered the west ditch and overturned onto its side.
All three men were injured in the wreck. Andersen and Ward were both taken by ambulance to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, while Carroll was flown via LifeNet to Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Medivac Shelby County and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.