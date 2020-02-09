(Clearfield) -- Five southwest Iowa residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident west of Clearfield Saturday night.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 44-year-old Clayton Wayne Nelson was headed west on Highway J23 near Yellowstone Avenue around 9:05 p.m. The patrol says Nelson's 2007 Ford F-250 had a mechanical failure, which caused the vehicle to enter the north ditch. The truck rolled and came to rest on its top.
Nelson and four passengers suffered injuries. Two occupants were ejected from the truck and one was pinned underneath the vehicle. Nelson was taken by Ringgold County EMS to the Ringgold County Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Two passengers were flown to Des Moines area hospitals with undisclosed injuries: 33-year-old Angela Mae Jenkins of Lenox and 21-year-old Zachary Edward Marxen of Corning. Additionally, 19-year-old Cedric James Nelson of Lenox was taken to Union County Hospital for injuries, and 21-year-old Brylee Jawn Van Gelder of Lenox was transported to Ringgold County Hospital for treatment.
The patrol says all occupants in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol was assisted at the scene by Lenox Fire and Rescue, Bedford EMS, Ringgold County EMS, LifeNet Air Ambulance, Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Ringgold County Sheriff's Office, and multiple first responders.