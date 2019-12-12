(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck in Shenandoah Thursday.
Shenandoah Police confirm a vehicle was driving on West Lowell Avenue and was struck by a vehicle heading south on North Elm Street. The first vehicle hit a parked car and continued into the south side of the KMA Studios at 209 N. Elm Street.
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center with unknown injuries. More information on the wreck is expected to be released Thursday evening or Friday morning by Shenandoah Police.