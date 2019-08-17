(Grant City) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident one mile southeast of Grant City late Friday night. The driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Lana Robinson of Grant City was headed east on 170th Road around 11:30 p.m. The patrol says Robinson failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the south side of the roadway. Her 1992 Jeep Wrangler struck a tree and came to rest.
Two passengers in the vehicle were injured. The patrol says 29-year-old McKenzie Denson of Grant City suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Worth County EMS to Northwest Medical Center in Albany, while 38-year-old Ericka Coslow of Ravenwood had minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Albany hospital.
Robinson was not hurt in the crash, however, the patrol says she was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash. Robinson was taken to the Worth County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
The patrol says all parties in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts. The Worth County Sheriff's Office, Gentry County Sheriff's Office and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.