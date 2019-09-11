(Clarinda) -- An inmate at Clarinda Correctional Facility has been found guilty of assaulting a correctional officer.
Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen says 28-year-old Preston S. Thompson was found guilty Tuesday of assault causing bodily injury on correctional staff -- an aggravated misdemeanor. A jury reached a verdict after deliberating for 30 minutes.
Thompson was sentenced to two years in prison by District Court Judge Michael Hooper. The sentence will be served consecutively with a current sentence Thompson is serving with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Thompson remains in custody at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.