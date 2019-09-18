(Shenandoah) -- One of the investors involved in the purchase of KMA AM and FM says there will be NO changes in the stations' operations.
Gregg Connell is among those listed under KMALAND Broadcasting LLC, the group of local individuals acquiring the stations from current President Ed May Jr. Connell released a statement to KMA News indicating the new ownership is "both excited and humbled by our pending purchase of KMA Broadcasting. We are excited about retaining local ownership of KMA Broadcasting, and humbled by the responsibility of maintaining the great tradition that has been KMA for the last 94 years. As local residents of the KMA listening area, we believe that KMA is part of the fabric of who we are."
The investors' statement also thanks May for seeking out a local ownership group to purchase the stations. The release states, quote, "Ed could have sold KMA to an outside ownership group for more money and a quicker transition, but in the tradition of the May family, community comes first."
Besides Connell, other investors included in KMALAND Broadcasting LCC are Nancy Maher of Shenandoah, Jake and Pam McGargill of rural Imogene, James and Melonie Doyle of rural Randolph, Bill and Pam Ditmars of rural Shenandoah, and Judith Wischik of Shenandoah. The sale is subject to FCC approval, which is expected by the end of November.
One note: Ed May Jr. will talk more about KMA's impending sale on our "Morning Line" program Thursday morning at 7:35.