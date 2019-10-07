(KMAland) -- Individuals, businesses and organizations are encouraged to do their part to help out their local 4-H group this week.
The second annual Iowa 4-H Giving Day takes place Tuesday. The 24-hour online campaign aims to help support 4-H programs and provide funding for its mission. Mandy Maher is program coordinator for Fremont County ISU Extension and Outreach. She says the event attempts to share positive experiences and unite 4-H alumni around the globe.
"It's a 24-hour online event meant to provide financial support to our 4-H program here in Fremont County," said Maher. "It's also a way to engage 4-H alumni from all over Iowa and have fun promoting 4-H experiences via social media."
Maher says there are several ways to participate in hte event.
"Anyone can go onto social media and post on their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #GrowIowa4H," said Maher. "That's going to tie everything back to our Iowa 4-H Giving Day. You can also just wear green on Tuesday and talk about 4-H and how great it is for youth. If you were a 4-Her you can talk about what that experience was like for you, your children or your grandchildren."
Maher says donations as small as $5 are being accepted. She says they are also encouraging participants to challenge their friends.
"We're also looking for 4-H alumni or parents that are willing to do some peer-to-peer challenging," said Maher. "That would mean saying 'I'm going to give $20, so I challenge you to give $20.' It could also be a corporate match. Maybe there are businesses out there that believe in investing in their community through programs like 4-H, so they are willing to set a match. That doubles me as an individual when I call in and give $5, that doubles that amount to $10."
Maher says any amount helps provide opportunities to area youth.
"Just $5 covers the annual fee for a Clover Kid," said Maher. "If you donate $35, that covers the annual fee for a 4-H member. $60 can pay for 1-3 local camping experiences -- we say that because horse camp is $60, while a day camp is $20. $100 can provide a camp scholarship for regional, state or national camping experiences. So, we have several levels of giving and each one is equally important and so appreciated."
Donations can be made online at the event's website. Donations can also be made through mail to PO Box 420, Sidney, IA, 51652 or by calling (712) 374-2351.
Maher was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear her full interview below.