(Des Moines) — Leaders in the biofuels and farm commodity industries in Iowa are blasting a proposed rule that would change the way renewable fuel standards are determined in the country.
Earlier this month, President Trump struck a deal with leaders in the biofuel industry that would reallocate gallons of renewable fuel that was waived under small refinery exemptions back into the RFS. On Tuesday, the EPA released a proposed rule that it says fulfills the promise made by the president. Iowa Corn Growers Association CEO Craig Floss says his group will work to make sure the administration honors its original commitment.
"The Iowa Corn Growers Association will continue to stand by the deal that was struck on October 4th to insure the final 2020 renewable volume obligation reflects the commitments made by President Trump to restore the integrity of the RFS to benefit all Iowa farmers," said Floss. "We -- as Iowa Corn -- are united with Iowa Soybean, Iowa Biodiesel and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association to restore that integrity."
Under the agreement struck earlier this month, the EPA would use a three-year rolling average of SREs and account for those numbers when setting production mandates of ethanol and biodiesel. Grant Kimberly — executive director of the Iowa Biodiesel Board — says the proposed rule does not do that.
"A full accounting of SRE lost gallons was what the agreement was," said Kimberly. "That was our agreement with the president; a promise made, but a promise broken. EPA is sending a signal to the biofuel industry that the volumes it sets in annual rules can't be trusted."
Monte Shaw is executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. He says the formula that was agreed to with the Trump Administration creates a level of certainty in the renewable fuels market — something that is desperately needed as farmers struggle with slumping prices and access to outside markets.
"That mechanism is transparent and that data is public," said Shaw. "It's a mathematical formula. I don't have to rely on the good will of anybody. It's pure math and it goes right into a formula that sets the volume obligations for the obligated parties."
Shaw says the proposed rule leaves a lot of wiggle room for the EPA to take renewable mandates out of the RFS.
"There are at least two specific instances in this draft rule, where (EPA) is saying, 'We intend to follow the (Department of Energy) recommendations in the future, but we reserve the right not to if we feel there are other circumstances that need to be taken into play,'" said Shaw. "We're being told that instead of having the deal that the president and our elected officials struck that provided certainty and transparency, we have to rely on the good faith of EPA."
The EPA will hold a public hearing seeking comments on the proposed rule on October 30th, followed by a 30-day public comment period.