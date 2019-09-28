(KMAland) -- Emergency management officials across the state of Iowa are advising residents to disregard severe weather alerts that were distributed at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to a press release from the company Inspiron Logistics, a software update was taking place Saturday afternoon that tested simulations of warnings and watches being issued from the National Weather Service. The testing accidentally triggered blizzard and fire warnings. Those alerts were false in nature, and should be disregarded.
Officials from Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as County Emergency Management Agencies across the state, are working to ensure these types of false system activations are prevented in the future.