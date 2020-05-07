(KMAland) -- Iowa campgrounds reopen Friday under Governor Kim Reynolds' latest proclamation.
The Iowa DNR will open state campgrounds at 8 a.m. Friday to campers with self-contained restrooms only. Self-contained is defined as a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet, or an RV with a functioning, self-contained bathroom. Walk-in campers may begin registering at 8 a.m.
Parks staff will be closely monitoring these areas to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. Staff presence throughout the parks and campgrounds will remind and educate visitors to continue physical distancing while enjoying some of Iowa’s most beautiful public places. Campers should also abide by the following guidelines:
- Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites
- Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite
- Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six
- Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas
- All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed
- Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk
- Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain closed
- Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed
- Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed
- Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely
- Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.