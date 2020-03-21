(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 23 additional positive cases of Iowans with coronavirus, for a total of 68 positive cases. To date, there have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)
• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa will begin to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs.
Governor Kim Reynolds recommends Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, to strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.