(Des Moines) -- Health officials in Iowa are still predicting a mid-to-late April peak in COVID-19 cases statewide.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced the state now has 1,145 confirmed cases of the virus, with 27 deaths. IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says state officials are working with the University of Iowa to develop prediction models for the total impact to the state.
"Some of the projections will be difficult to make because we have had a limited number of tests and a limited number of testing capacity," said Reisetter. "That is something that we continue to work on every single day in terms of trying to increase testing capacity in the state."
A University of Washington model shows that Iowa will reach peak hospital resource usage on April 27th. Reisetter says they are using data to determine if the state will be able to handle a surge in patients.
"The PPE shortages are real," said Reisetter. "We continue to look for PPE from all different avenues. The Department of Public Health -- in conjunction with the Department of Administrative Services and all of our other state agencies -- have worked with manufacturing facilities that have looked to help increase the supply of PPE in our state."
Aside from PPE, Reisetter says the state is in a good place when it comes to other hospital resources.
"I think that we feel pretty good from a resource standpoint in terms of beds and ventilators at this point in time based on what we're seeing," said Reisetter. "Critical to all of this is that it really is important for all Iowans to continue to stay home, leave only for essentials. That's the way that we are going to slow the spread of the virus in our state and make sure that our hospitals and our health systems have the capacity to deal with patients who do become more seriously ill."
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 has spiked in the last week to 122. Reisetter says that spike is due to changes in how data is collected.
"Previously, we had been asking local public health agencies to follow up with patients to determine hospitalization status," said Reisetter. "Over the course of the weekend, we put out a new mandatory reporting order, and we are asking hospitals to report that information to us directly. The intent of that is so that we have more timely information about our number of hospitalized patients."
Linn County continues to have the highest case count in the state with 197. There are now confirmed cases in 79 of the state's 99 counties.