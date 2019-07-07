(Leon) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Leon early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the DCI, a Leon police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Northwest 3rd Street around 3:08 a.m. During the course of the stop, the driver of the vehicle -- a male in his 50's -- allegedly sprayed the officer with a chemical agent. In response, the officer fired his weapon, striking the driver. The driver was provided medical treatment at the scene. He was then airlifted by medical helicopter to a Des Moines hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The Leon officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. The names of both the officer and driver are not being released by authorities at this time. Any additional information will be released by the Iowa DCI.