(Des Moines) -- Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price early Tuesday morning announced in a call with media that they "expect to have numbers to report later today."
There was confusion with the voting results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses Monday night into Tuesday thanks to what's being called a "reporting" issue.
"The integrity of our process, and the results, have and always will be our top priority. At this point, the IDP is manually verifying all precinct results. We expect to have numbers to report later today."
Price stresses that it was a reporting issue and not a hack of any kind that's leading to the delay.
"We want to emphasize that this is a reporting issue, not a hack or an intrusion. And it's exactly why we have a paper trail and systems in place to uphold the integrity of our process."
Following the failure of the party's reporting app, Price says they have been using phone calls to verify numbers.
"We are validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail. The system is taking longer than expected, but it's in place to ensure we are eventually able to report results with full confidence."
Price says the IDP is in contact with the campaigns and will continue to provide updates as they have them.