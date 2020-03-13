(Des Moines) -- Continuing concerns over coronavirus are impacting political events in KMAland.
Iowa Democratic Party officials Friday announced Friday that they're postponing all county conventions scheduled for March 21st to a "future date to be determined." In a press release, State Party Chair Mark Smith says the decision came following extensive consultation with county chairs, the State Central Committee, party leaders, and public health officials. County conventions in Page and Montgomery counties are among those postponed.
At this time, the district convention scheduled for April 25th and the State Democratic Convention slated for June 13th are still on as scheduled.