(Des Moines) -- A new order from the Iowa Department of Public Health is guiding hospitals and other health care facilities on how to adapt to shortages of personal protective equipment.
State Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati issued a PPE Shortage Order that is effective immediately. Among other things, the order directs facilities to take steps to conserve PPE as best they can and provides provisions for using expired PPE or reusing PPE. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is facing a real shortage of PPE, much like other states across the country.
"We're continuing to do everything we can to make sure that we can provide them the PPE that they need," said Reynolds. "But, in the event that they can't, this is some of the steps that we have to step through."
IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says most facilities have already implemented conservation practices, but the order provides them with additional guidance and immunity when reusing PPE.
"We know that facilities are already doing some of the extended use guidelines, because there has been a shortage," said Reisetter. "This was important for us to take this additional step today."
At a House Committee hearing this week, staff from the Department of Health and Human Services said the national stockpile of PPE is depleted and that states would not be receiving additional shipments from the federal government. Reynolds says the state is working with private vendors and is having prisoners in state facilities make gowns.
"We were receiving some orders, but as we continued to see those pushed back, we've had to reach within the state to see what else we could do to help to provide our healthcare workers and those first responders the PPE that they need," said Reynolds.
Reisetter says the order is strictly due to a shortage of PPE statewide and is not in anticipation of a spike in cases of COVID-19.
"It's not a reflection of an anticipated peak or spike or anything like that," said Reisetter. "It's a reflection of the fact that supplies are low, additional PPE is hard to find and so it gives healthcare providers instructions about what to do if they can't find the PPE or they can't acquire the PPE that they need. It doesn't mean that the state is going to slow down our efforts or our manufacturing or anything. We are going to continue to do everything we can to get PPE to our healthcare providers."
The latest numbers from the state say there are 1,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 31 deaths. There are now positive cases in 81 of the state's 99 counties.
The full order from the IDPH can be found below.