(Des Moines) -- Iowa officials are concerned child abuse numbers could be up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While reports of child abuse are down around the state, Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia says that could actually be a problem.
"Some families might even be at home with their abuser," said Garcia. "At DHS, we're paying very close attention to abuse reports, which sadly have dropped. To be clear, we don't believe that abuse has gone away, but the reports have."
With schools and many other businesses closed, Garcia says children are having less interactions with teachers, counselors and healthcare providers who are all mandatory reporters under Iowa law.
"While we're monitoring this closely, we're also raising awareness," said Garcia. "We're working closely with the Department of Education and with superintendents across the state encouraging comfort to check on students. We're also putting out the call to communities, neighbors, faith-based organizations and all Iowans, if you hear something or see something, say something."
State officials are urging the public to be vigilant in protecting children and dependent adults from abuse.
"Pay attention to the sounds in your neighborhood, reach out to the children and vulnerable adults in your life by phone or video call and make sure that they know that they're supported, loved and listened to," said Garcia.
If you believe someone is in immediate danger, DHS urges you to call 911. If you suspect child or dependent adult abuse, you can call the abuse hotline at (800) 362-2178 24 hours a day. More information is available from the DHS website.