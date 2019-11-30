Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers and windy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.