(Johnston) -- Representatives from the Mexican fuel industry were in Iowa last week to take a look at how ethanol-blended fuels could be incorporated into their supply.
The tour was co-hosted by the American Coalition for Ethanol and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association in conjunction with the U.S. Grains Council. IRFA Managing Director Lucy Norton says tour participants were able to see each step of the ethanol supply chain from the field to the gas pump.
"We showed them our terminal capabilities, bulk storage facilities, convenience stores and cardtrols," said Norton. "We also took them to meet with an equipment installer, as well as some of the fuel marketing staff at some of the convenience stores."
The tour was part of an effort to entice Mexican marketers to include ethanol in their fuel supply following a 2017 decision that allows E10 blends in some parts of the country.
"It's the same equipment in Mexico that we use in the U.S.," said Norton. "We wanted to convey to them the simplicity of putting in ethanol-blended fuels into the Mexican market."
While ethanol could soon be flowing into Mexico, Norton says the law does not allow ethanol in the three largest Mexican cities.
"Those are the ones that could benefit the most from having ethanol blends, because ethanol does help reduce air pollution and improves air quality," said Norton.
The group from Mexico included industrial fuel suppliers, marine fuel suppliers, retail operators, fuel importers and fuel marketing professionals who represented around 500 million gallons of fuel sales annually. Norton says the feedback was mostly positive.
"Many of them were interested in moving forward with offering ethanol blends, because it costs less and it's better for the environment," said Norton. "They feel that it's a good product for their country and will help bring a lot of benefits to their consumers because it is a lower-priced fuel."
For Iowa corn producers, Norton says having access to another market for ethanol could help solve an oversupply problem in the industry.
"With exports to China being cut off, we need to look for alternative markets for ethanol -- not only here in the U.S. through the expanded availability of unleaded-88 -- but also looking at our international markets and the capabilities there," said Norton. "Many countries are looking at ethanol usage as part of their own internal clean air policies."
The U.S. exported over 33 million barrels of renewable fuels in 2017 and over 40 million barrels in 2018.