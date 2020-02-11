(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature are going back-and-forth on additional funding for the state's K-12 schools.
Governor Kim Reynolds proposed an increase of about $95 million -- or 2.5 percent -- in her Condition of the State Speech last month. Earlier this week, the Senate passed a package that would add $76 million -- or 2.1 percent -- to the state's schools. Republican Senator Amy Sinclair -- the chair of the Senate Education Committee -- calls the increase a sensible solution while keeping education as a top priority.
"Senate File 2142 is a sustainable and responsible funding measure that does prioritize K-12 schools as the state's number one, top priority in everything we do," said Sinclair. "That's why we are doing it first. That's why we are here today with it coming out as one of our first bills. We're doing it in a timely fashion so that districts can hop right in and get their jobs done on their own budgets."
Democratic Senator Herman Quirmbach says the 2.1 percent increase is inadequate. He pointed to a Legislative Services Agency projection that shows the will have over $400 million in surplus for fiscal year 2021.
"We could easily afford 4 or 4.5 percent and still have an excess surplus of $300 million in the Governor's proposed budget," said Quirmbach. "It's not a matter of resources. This is a matter of priorities."
Meanwhile, members of the House passed an aid package on a party line vote that matched the governor's proposal for a 2.5-percent increase. Representative Cecil Dolecheck -- chair of the House Education Committee -- says he hopes to send a message to the Senate that he will not budge on that number.
"It is a priority of the House," said Dolecheck. "Basically, 43 percent of the entire state budget goes to K-12 education. We have made a commitment as the majority party that we would have this done within the first 30 days. This sends a message to the Senate that the House is at 2.5 percent. Although some would say that may not be adequate, I think that is sufficient within the scenario we have within the budget. Our priority is to be able to provide an excellent number out there to our school districts across the state of Iowa as they start negotiations for salaries going into the coming year."
Democratic Representative Ras Smith proposed increasing aid to 3 percent, which was voted down by the body. He says the proposed funding is not enough to keep up with rising costs in K-12 schools.
"I know the narrative that we are giving record funding every year for schools and that House Republicans will argue that they've never cut school funding," said Smith. "I challenge you to think about what our goals actually are. I'm not asking you to take a giant leap. I'm challenging you to step up with me and with us. Step up for a competitive workforce for the future. Step up to save rural Iowa by maintaining small schools with large impacts to their community. Step up to do better than we have done."
Legislators have promised to have supplemental state aid funding levels set within the first 30 days of the session so that school districts can set their budgets for the coming fiscal year.