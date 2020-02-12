Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. High 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.