(Des Moines) -- State lawmakers are looking to curb the rising trend of violent behavior in classrooms.
A bill proposed in both chambers would provide incentives to Iowa school districts who utilize therapeutic classrooms and provide standardized training for school staff to deal with violent behavior by students. House Education Committee Chair Cecil Dolecheck -- a Republican from Mount Ayr -- is a member of the five-person subcommittee examining the bill. He says violent behavior is increasing in the classroom.
"The classroom behavior bill addresses the concerns that we've had -- not only in the news media -- but for many of the teachers in classrooms across the state of Iowa and in my district of student behavior and adverse behavior where a student becomes violent in a classroom and distracts from the other students being able to learn," said Dolecheck.
Currently, many K-12 districts in the state do not possess the funding or the space to provide specialized spaces and individual staff attention to students with behavior issues. Dolecheck says many area districts instead send those students programs in other districts. The bill would provide additional transportation funding to districts to offset some of those costs.
"It is a bill that would actually allow therapeutic classrooms, which several districts across the state are participating in or have 28-E agreements," said Dolecheck. "Winterset and Apex out in western Iowa have several good programs. The main thing the behavior bill tries to stress is that we want to do our best to protect the teachers, protect the students in that classroom and give them the ability to provide the best learning environment for everyone."
At the subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Mark Felderman with Professional Educators of Iowa says a survey of their members found 52 percent have experienced or witness violent behavior in a classroom, while 65 percent have had to clear their room for student safety. Dolecheck says the rise in classroom violence is alarming.
"Several issues have arisen with teachers being attacked or hit, or even other children being inflicted with pain with chairs being thrown and stuff like that," said Dolecheck. "We have to realize that our dynamic is changing. Students and student behaviors are changing, whether it be through video games, parenting, dual diagnosis, drugs or one-parent families. We have to realize that that dynamic is changing and we want to be able to provide the best environment for every student to learn, including the student who has that violent behavior."
While corporal punishment is not allowed in Iowa schools, the bill would protect teachers from liability for physically removing a dangerous student from the classroom. Dolecheck says he believes many potential teachers are being scared off by the possibility that they could be sued for making contact with a student.
"The one thing that I wanted to do in this bill is try to do what we can to continue attracting teachers into the profession," said Dolecheck. "We are losing teacher out of the profession and we're having trouble recruiting teachers to come into the profession. I think one of reasons behind that is that teachers are afraid of what might happen in the classroom."
Dolecheck says the subcommittee will meet again before finalizing a bill to go to the full Education Committee. A companion piece of legislation in the Senate -- managed by Amy Sinclair of Allerton -- has cleared a committee and is on the debate calendar for the full body.