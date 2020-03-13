(Des Moines) -- It's business as usual at the Statehouse despite the COVID-19 concerns across Iowa and the rest of the country.
The 2020 Iowa General Assembly is entering its third month. Both the Missouri House and Senate are in recess next week out of concern of the coronavirus spreading across the U.S. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Tom Shipley was asked about recessing the current Iowa legislative session was a possibility because of the virus' continuing spread.
"Well, I wouldn't rule anything out," said Shipley. "We're just continuing on with business as normal. It's always a concern when you get that many people in one building that, frankly, was built a long time ago, and wasn't ventilated that well. But, I think it's just a matter of just monitoring, and coming to consensus with people that are on top of it every day."
While lawmakers go about their business, Shipley says the state's experts are dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
"We've got people in Iowa government--the department of public health, homeland security--that are monitoring this all the time," he said. "The governor's got people that are staying on top of that. So, we'll following their lead, and see what procedures they take down the road."
The Nodaway Republican says visitors continue to come into the Capitol Building despite growing concerns over the disease.
"There are hundreds of people that come to the Capitol every day to visit--tours and so forth," said Shipley. "I haven't seen any decrease in that type of activity yet. I'm sure that next week, most of Iowa's public schools are on spring break. So, consequently, many times when you have that, there's a lot of visitors that come through at that time, We'll see how that affects things, and if we get as many visitors as we've had in the past."
Shipley expects the current legislative session to go the full 100 days this year. You can hear the entire interview with Tom Shipley on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.