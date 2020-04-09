(Des Moines) -- It will be at least three weeks before Iowa lawmakers are back at the Capitol Building in Des Moines.
Meeting by conference call Thursday afternoon, the Legislative Council -- consisting of 12 state senators and 12 state representatives -- approved extending the current session suspension through April 30th at 10 a.m. On March 17th, lawmakers adjourned the session at the request of Governor Kim Reynolds in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Senator Majority Leader Jack Whitver says when the legislature eventually reconvenes, he isn't sure how long they will be session.
"When we left, we had 30-some days left of session," said Whitver. "I do not see a situation where we come back and finish the 30-35 days. I think it really depends if we are able to come back on May 1st, or if it's pushed back to June, July or whenever. All of that is to be determined. I would expect as we get closer to being able to come back, whether that's two weeks or 10 days in advance, we'll have a better idea of what that will look like."
Before they adjourned, lawmakers voted to allow Governor Kim Reynolds to move money between departments and to dip into the state's economic emergency fund to cover shortfalls. Whitver says work on the budget will take top priority when lawmakers return. He says state leaders are still trying to determine how money from the federal government will be used.
"The second thing is what kind of shape our state revenues are going to be in when we come back," said Whitver. "As of right now, that is an impossible question to answer based on the fact a large part of our economy is shut down right now. We're going to need a lot more information about what's happening in our economy before we're ready to put that budget together."
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard says he hopes the legislature will be able to work on some policy bills once they return.
"I would hope that as we come back into the session that we're not in too much of a hurry to simply close down the session and go home when there is a lot of issues to address with the healthcare, so that we are prepared going forward for the next emergency," said Prichard. "Whether that's an emergency where somebody is having a heart attack and needs to get to a hospital or an emergency that's widespread like this pandemic."
Whitver added that lawmakers must look at how to get the economy stabilized in the state following the pandemic.
"The longer this goes on, we'll have to continue to take a look at not only the health crisis that's occurring, but the economic crisis," said Whitver. "Over the last three years, we've built the best economy in the history of this state. We're going to do what we can to build it back as fast as possible to make sure it gets back to being the best economy we've ever had."
Under the resolution passed by the council, lawmakers can vote to reconvene the session earlier than the April 30th timeline, or vote to push the suspension longer if conditions warrant.