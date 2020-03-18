(Des Moines) — Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that nine more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 38.
Three of the new cases are in Johnson County, two each are in Polk and Dallas counties and one each is a resident of Washington and Winneshiek counties. Reynolds and State Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati released a video explaining procedures for deciding which patients get testing in the state. With testing supplies running thin nationwide, Pedati says state health officials are limiting testing to extreme cases.
"Not everyone is going to need to be tested for COVID-19," said Pedati. "In fact, most of us won't need to be tested. The reason is because about 80 percent of people are going to have very mild illness. That means it's going to look something like a cold. What we want people to do is stay home when they don't feel well and we want them to do that for seven days from the start of their symptoms and for three of those days, they should be fever-free without medicines and their symptoms should be improving."
Iowa has now begun using outside laboratories to keep up with the demand for testing, meaning the state only finds out about positive tests and the number of pending and negative tests are not available. Reynolds says her administration is working to get more testing kits for the state.
"It's important that we prioritize testing for the sickest Iowans and essential workers," said Reynolds. "We're working to get more tests. Most importantly, I want to reiterate what Dr. Pedati has said and that is for all of us to continue to do our part: wash our hands, cover our coughs, stay at home when you're sick and most importantly, if you are feeling ill to call your doctor first before you head to the clinic."
The Iowa Department of Public Health says it is currently monitoring 199 patients for the disease. Pedati says it is particularly important to test patients that are hospitalized with symptoms.
"It helps doctors know what to expect if they diagnose a patient with COVID-19," said Pedati. "It helps them take care of them better. It's also important in a healthcare setting, because doctors often use things like personal protective equipment -- masks or gloves -- to treat our patients with a variety of illnesses. We want to make sure they are using the right kind of personal protective equipment if they are taking care of a patient with COVID-19."
The state has established a 24/7 hotline for questions regarding COVID-19. The line is available by calling 2-1-1 or (800) 244-7431. Reynolds is slated to hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to provide at update to the public on the outbreak.
You can view the full video from Reynolds and Pedati below.