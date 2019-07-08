(Bethany) -- Two Iowa residents suffered minor injuries after their vehicle struck a deer in Harrison County, Missouri late Sunday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Conner Pietsch of Huxley was headed north on Interstate 35 -- six miles south of Bethany -- around 8:40 p.m. The patrol says a deer ran from the west and into the path of Pietsch's 2015 Volkswagen Passat. The deer collided with the vehicle's windshield and driver's side windows. The vehicle came to a controlled stop on its wheels on the east shoulder of I-35.
Pietsch and a passenger, 22-year-old Marissa Johnson of Carlisle, both suffered minor injuries. The patrol says they sought their own medical attention.