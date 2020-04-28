(Des Moines) -- State officials have announced several guidelines for restaurants in 77 counties that will be allowed to reopen Friday.
On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that restaurants, retail businesses and fitness centers would be able to open in a majority of Iowa's counties -- including all in KMAland. On Tuesday, Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter outlined guidelines her agency is putting out for those eating establishments allowed to open.
"Restaurants are required to limit seating to 50 percent of normal capacity, limit group sizes to no more than six people, arrange seating to provide a minimum of six feet between tables, prohibit customer self service of beverages or food -- including buffets and salad bars -- and implement reasonable measure to ensure social distancing of employees and customers," said Reisetter.
Additionally, the Iowa Department of Inspections and appeals has released several recommendations for restaurant operations.
"This includes an enhanced cleaning and eliminating seating at bar areas where people would sit close together," said Reisetter. "We also encourage restaurants to use a reservation-only system for in-establishment dining. Customers can even be screened upon arrival by asking whether anyone in the party has tested positive, has any symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19. All employees should be screened before each shift and immediately excluded from the workplace if they have any symptoms."
Employees in the front of the house will also be required to wear a mask.
"Employees with direct customer contact should wear masks that are laundered or replaced daily and work stations should be staggered, so employees are stationed at least six feet apart whenever possible," said Reisetter.
Reynolds' order Monday also allowed the reopening of farmers markets in the same 77 counties. Reisetter says farmers markets also have certain guidelines that they have to follow.
"There can be no entertainment, other social activities or common seating," said Reisetter. "There is a required six-foot minimum spacing between vendors and other social distancing requirements for vendors and customers. Signs should be posted telling the public not to enter if they are feeling ill. Vendors should consider accepting cashless options whenever possible."
Iowa now reports 6,376 total cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths. The state says 304 patients are hospitalized with just over 4,000 inpatient hospital beds still available.