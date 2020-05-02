(Des Moines) — State officials report an additional 757 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.
The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health put the state’s total confirmed cases at 8,641 with 175 total deaths. On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she expected a large case count over the weekend due to a backlog of data entry from the State Hygienic Lab. Additionally, Reynolds notes this week also marked the rollout of the Test Iowa initiative, which has caused an uptick in the number of tests conducted statewide.
"Because of the large number of tests we've conducted recently, we do anticipate the overall numbers that will be reported this weekend may be higher than usual as we've seen in today's numbers," said Reynolds. "Please keep in mind that a high volume of tests conducted this week were among essential workers at facilities where virus activity is high."
Of the 757 new cases reported Saturday, 87 percent are in the 22 counties that remain under tighter restrictions. The other 77 counties in the state saw several COVID-19 restrictions lifted on Friday.