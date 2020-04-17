(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
"Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May," said Reynolds. "But, as we look at what the data is telling us now, I can't tell you with certainty -- based on the Department of Public Health's data that they are providing to the office -- that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff to gather again in their classrooms. Therefore, I regret to say that Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year."
Previously, Reynolds had ordered schools to close through April 13th in response to COVID-19. She later extended the closure through April 30th with a promise to give administrators two weeks notice before her next recommendation. Schools were required to provide continuous learning opportunities using either a volutnary or required platform. Department of Education Director Ann Lebo says schools will still have to provide continuous learning through the rest of this academic year, as well as provide a plan to the DOE for returning next year.
"To prepare for a return to face-to-face learning, schools will need to design and submit a 'Return to Learn' plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1," said Lebo. "This plan may include options for summer school, enrichment activities or other opportunities designed to address disruptions to learning as a result of COVID-19."
Reynolds says she will be waiving the requirement for schools to start in late August. She says this will offer schools some flexibility on starting back to make up for some lost classroom time.
"Maybe there's a possibility for schools to start three weeks early and start some of that remediation so that we can start to see where the schools are at and help provide them the instruction they need to get them to where they should be at and able to move forward," said Reynolds.
Lebo credited districts around the state for their willingness to adapt and get continuous learning plans in place quickly. She says she expects those plans to change now that continuous learning will continue for the rest of the school year.
"Knowing that these plans are going to continue and last a little bit longer, we expect them to be different and we expect there to be a transition," said Lebo. "We will do what we can to help districts get better at this, because this is something we're going to have to make sure we're able to do going forward."
The state legislature has waived the instructional hours requirement for schools who are participating in either voluntary or required continuous learning during the closure. The announcement also means the cancellation of spring sports. Reynolds says a decision on summer sports in the state will be made by June 1st.