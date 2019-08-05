(Des Moines) -- The single largest event in the state of Iowa, and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country, gets underway later this week in Des Moines.
The Iowa State Fair officially begins Thursday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, located at East 30th Street and East University Avenue -- or 10 minutes east of downtown Des Moines. Marketing Director Mindy Williamson tells KMA News the state fair dates back to the year 1854.
"You can sort of feel the excitement in the air," Williamson said on KMA's Morning Line program Monday morning. "We just can't wait to open those gates. This is something we work for all year round. We try to put our best foot forward and make sure everything is ready to go."
Among the fair favorites is the wide selection of food choices. Williamson says three new fair foods will be competing for the coveted 2019 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food Award.
"We have a Georgie's Roast Wrap with pot roast in it with all sorts of different spices," Williamson said. "This year we have The Chief, which is like a Navajo bread with seasoning, meat and coleslaw. It's a great item to try. Then, we have Chicken Street Tacos. Those are the top three that are competing in the first part of the fair for the people's choice award."
Williamson says fair organizers remain committed to showcasing the state's agricultural heritage. This year, three new livestock shows will take place throughout the week.
"We want to make sure people from all walks of life understand our tradition for agriculture," Williamson said. "We have three new shows: American Blue Cattle Show, Hereford Hogs, and Friesian Horses. The horses are absolutely beautiful and you won't want to miss that."
Williamson adds both national and local talents will take the stage throughout the fair providing live entertainment.
"We have free entertainment and we have grandstand acts," Williamson said. "Both of them are top notch this year. A local celebrity, Maddie Poppe, will kickoff our free entertainment. Throughout the 11 days of the Iowa State Fair, we have about half a million dollars worth of free entertainment."
The 2019 Iowa State Fair begins Thursday and runs through August 18th. Williamson encourages anyone wishing to attend the state fair to order tickets in advance.
"We also offer a family fun pack, which is a $35 value for just $20," Williamson said. "Those disappear on August 8th. When the fair gates open, the advanced discounts disappear. Tickets ahead of time are $8. At the gates they are $12 for adults, so you'll want to be sure to get those ahead of time."
A full schedule of events, and any other fair-related information, can be found on the Iowa State Fair's official website. We have a link provided at kmaland.com.