Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 34F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.