(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing the reopening of several businesses in 77 counties starting May 1st.
At her daily press conference Monday, Reynolds announced that restaurants, fitness centers and retail businesses in most counties -- including all KMAland counties -- will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity Friday. Additionally, Reynolds says churches and other spiritual gatherings will be allowed starting Friday, but will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
"In all cases, businesses and churches approved for reopening must also adhere to social distancing, hygiene, public health measure and business guidelines from the Department of Public Health to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19," said Reynolds.
Social, recreation and sporting events will continue to be limited to 10 people. Other businesses will be required to stay closed through May 15th.
"I strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans -- including those with pre-existing conditions and those older than 65 throughout the state -- to continue to limit their activities outside of their homes," said Reynolds.
The 22 counties that are not being allowed to reopen are mainly in the eastern part of the state, the Des Moines metro area and Woodbury County in the northwestern part of the state. Reynolds says she is using metrics to determine virus spread when deciding which counties are allowed to reopen.
"We're looking at new case virus activity, the rate of positivity and we're also taking into account the hospitalization rates as we've been able to monitor through the RMCC data that we get on a daily basis," said Reynolds. "We're also taking a look at recovery rates."
Reynolds says it's possible that other counties or other types of businesses are allowed to reopen before May 15th.
"It's a phased in approach," said Reynolds. "We're opening slowly. We're hoping to bring additional businesses on board as we start to open up. We'll open up with the businesses that we just listed. We'll monitor it and see how we can continue to mitigate it; if we're able to see the stabilization and the downward trend, then we can take a look at bringing on additional counties, but also potentially adding additional businesses to the list that we've already looked at."
Iowa now reports 5,868 total positive cases of COVID-19 with 127 deaths.