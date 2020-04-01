(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Secretary of State's office will mail an absentee ballot request form to every active registered voter in the state.
The initiative comes as Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging voting by mail for the upcoming June 2nd primary in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Pate says his office will send the forms in mid-to-late April and they will include a prepaid envelope for mailing to your county auditor's office.
“The safety of voters while casting their ballots is our top priority,” Secretary Pate said. “The June 2 primary election will go on as scheduled because it’s important for Iowans to make their voices heard by voting. The safest way to vote will be by mail.”
Last week, Pate extended the mail-in voting period to 40 days. Absentee ballot requests can be made through May 22nd and county auditors can begin mailing ballots on April 23rd. Polling sites will still be open on June 2nd, but many are being combined with other precincts. An absentee ballot request form can be downloaded below.