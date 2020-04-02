(Des Moines) -- Iowa saw a large jump in the number of people filing for unemployment last week.
The latest numbers from Iowa Workforce Development show there were 58,453 claims between March 22nd and March 28th. The state paid a total of $13.7 million in unemployment insurance benefits for the week. Over 12,500 of the claims filed were from the food and hotel sector, while manufacturing had 7,100 claims and retail checked in with nearly 5,900.
The phase three relief bill passed by Congress last week does add $600 to unemployment payments made by states, however, IWD says those funds are not yet available and that they are awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.