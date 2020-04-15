(Des Moines) -- Iowa officials have launched a new online dashboard that breaks down COVID-19 information by region and county.
The new portal on the state's coronavirus website includes case counts by county, as well as total negative tests by county. State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says the dashboard includes the information the Department of Public Health uses to create models on the pandemic's affect around the state.
"You'll see case counts, as well as the date on this curve," said Pedati. "It also helps us understand things like the magnitude of the number of people effected and the progression of an outbreak."
The new product also includes the state's EpiCurve, which is used to chart cases and determine if the state's healthcare resources can keep up.
"What we want to avoid is seeing a curve that looks too much like a mountain peak, which would suggest that a lot of people are getting ill at the same time," said Pedati. "That has the potential to overwhelm our healthcare resources. That's way all the while we're looking at patterns in time, the number of cases that we see and looking at our resource availability on the RMCC dashboard that you saw to help us understand where the capacity exists to help address needs as they should arise."
Governors of states in the northeast and on the west coast have announced plans to work as regional coalitions to reopen sectors of the economy as the pandemic subsides. Reynolds says she is in contact with governors of several neighboring states.
"We've had conversations with North Dakota's governor, South Dakota's governor, we've talked to the Wyoming governor," said Reynolds. "(Nebraska) Governor (Pete) Ricketts and I talk at least once a week, if not more. We also talk with Missouri and Illinois. It just make a lot of sense to look at it from a regional perspective."
Reynolds says the regional approach helps with certain aspects of reopening the economy, but it's still up to individual governors to do what's best for their state.
"While we’ll look at it from a regional perspective and we’ll talk about, collectively, the metrics that we’re using, each individual governor is going to look at their own state’s metrics,” said Reynolds. "They are going to look at it from a regional perspective, I would guess, and then make those decisions moving forward based on what the metrics are in their state. While we can take a look at maybe finding some agreement in what those metrics may look like, every governor is going to have to take a look at what's happening in their state and make those decisions based on what they are seeing in their respective states."
In addition to breaking cases down by age and county, the new dashboard includes demographic information for those infected, outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the current regional assessments around the state.