(Des Moines) -- Iowa is rolling out a new initiative that will bring an additional 540,000 tests for COVID-19 to the state.
Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday unveiled the details of the Test Iowa plan -- a public-private partnership between the state and six private companies. The program encourages Iowans to take an online assessment to see if they need to be tested for the virus. The state will then stand up drive thru testing centers and schedule times for those who qualify.
"As the tests come in, they'll start to look at the data and see where the majority of Iowans are at and then we will be able to react to that," said Reynolds. "We will be able to set up in areas all across the state. We're going to focus initially on our essential workforce: our healthcare workers, our first responders, our food supply chain and some of our manufacturers."
The program calls for testing an additional 3,000 people per day on top of what the state is already testing. Reynolds says the initial push is for people in high-risk jobs.
"We are encouraging hospital staff and long-term care staff to get in there and to do the assessment and get tested," said Reynolds. "Then, we're going to roll that out so that more Iowans will have the opportunity to take the test and then we can continue to schedule based on the amount that's coming in."
The first drive thru testing will take place Saturday in the Iowa Events Center parking lot in Des Moines. Iowa is the second state to roll out a mass testing initiative with the companies after Utah announced a similar program nearly three weeks ago. Reynolds says once the program gets off the ground the state hopes to see results.
"Utah just yesterday hit 3,000 tests, so we know we're not going to be there tomorrow, but we have the capacity to ramp up to that as Iowans become more familiar with it, go online and take the assessment," said Reynolds. "We'll gather the data and then figure out how we strategize going forward with providing the testing."
The announcement of the new initiative comes as Iowa reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 482 positive tests. Reynolds attributes the sharp increase to additional testing at meat processing facilities in the state. She says the new initiative will help at other processing plants with surveillance testing.
"We're doing some of that and this will be a part of that in the manner that we would be able to use this testing capability through some of our processing plants," said Reynolds. "That's why we want them to go online and actually take the assessment. That will help us identify some of those."
The state has not released the details of its contract with the companies, including the cost. Iowans are encouraged to take the online assessment to see if they qualify for a free COVID-19 test. For more information or to take an assessment, visit TestIowa.com.