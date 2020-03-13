(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are responding to the growing coronavirus threat.
School officials announced Friday that it's canceling classes March 16th through the 21st. After spring break and beginning March 30th, most classes will be taught remotely, and not in person for the remainder of the semester. While shifting to on-line instruction, Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney tells KMA News the college's campuses and centers are not closing.
"What we're doing is, we're extending spring break," said Kinney. "The reason we're doing that is, it's going to give us a week for the faculty who have not taught courses on-line to be familiarized with the software, and we're going help them get those courses online. That's most of the courses. Some courses, obviously, you can't teach people how to repair diesel engines on-line, and then a lot of career technical programs. So, we're still going to have face-to-face instruction."
Some Career and Technical Education--or CTE--will continue to meet face-to-face. For those classes, school officials are instituting strict guidelines for cleaning staff to follow in terms of daily sanitizing. While students are encouraged to return home, Kinney says housing units and school's cyber-library will remain open.
"We have a lot of students who don't have computer capabilities or adequate internet at home," he said. "They're still going to come to campus, and using the labs to hook into the internet, that sort of thing.
"Really, what this amounts to is that about 60% of the courses will be online. The other 40% will be face to face. The cafeteria will be open. On-campus housing will be open. We're not closing the college."
School officials made their decisions after monitoring continuing developments regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"The biggest thing--and that's what this is about--is needing to reduce or eliminate social interaction," said Kinney. "Face-to-face, handshaking, that sort of thing. And so, getting more courses on line, so that students have less need to be on campus, or to be face-to-face with instructors, and sitting with a lot of other students, is a part of that process."
While most facilities will remain open, Iowa Western's Dr. John and Jean Marshall Center will be closed until further notice. Additionally, all Art Center events are canceled until after April 30th. All Iowa Western facility and staff are to report to the main campus and center locations through the remainder of the semester.
A copy of Dr. Dan Kinney's statement is available here:
Other information regarding Iowa Western's coronavirus response is available here.