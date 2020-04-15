(Des Moines) -- New data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health confirms a disproportionate amount of African-Americans and Hispanics are contracting COVID-19.
IDPH recently launched a new online dashboard that breaks down Iowa's confirmed cases into a number of categories. The data shows 17.3 percent of the state's cases are in the Hispanic and Latino community -- while that sector only accounts for around six percent of the state's population. African-Americans account for four percent of Iowa's population, but have 9.2 percent of the state's cases. IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says state officials are tracking the racial disparities in the data.
"We know that there is a higher instance of underlying health conditions that make these particular populations more susceptible to more serious COVID complications," said Reisetter. "We also know that we have larger numbers of these populations that work in businesses that have not been ordered to close at this time, such as food manufacturing businesses. We also know that there's a higher incidence of more density in housing among these populations that does make isolation during illness more difficult and increases the risk of the spread within a household where we know the virus does tend to spread quickly."
Reisetter says the state is working to reach out and educate minority populations about the dangers associated with COVID-19.
"We're continuing to work on providing instructional materials in alternate languages and trying to reach out specifically to some of these businesses where these individuals may work," said Reisetter. "We're continuing to try to do everything we can to provide as much information as possibly, so that we can protect all Iowans."
This weeek, the League of United Latin American Citizens accused Iowa of violating the Civil Rights Act by not providing translations of coronavirus materials. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is working to make materials available in a number of languages.
"We are working with the Department of Human Rights and they are contracting with somebody to translate the press releases and some of the summaries of the data we have into several different languages," said Reynolds. "I really appreciate LULAC reaching out. We've had some of it in place, but as I said, we can do better and apply that to some of the other information that we're putting out there. We'll get that tied in to the coronavirus.iowa.gov so it's in one spot and accessible to Iowans."
Outbreaks at two southeast Iowa meat processing plants have idled those facilities for at least two weeks. Reynolds says the state has issued guidelines to essential employers similar to the guidance they give schools during flu season.
"If you see over 10 percent of your population that's ill, then they are to contact the Department of Public Health, so we can start doing an assessment and asking some of those questions," said Reynolds. "Believe me, they know that this is an essential infrastructure. This is about feeding not only Iowans, but the world. They know that they have a responsibility to take care of their employees."
Iowa has now confirmed 1,995 positive cases of COVID-19 with 53 total deaths. The state reports 908 people have recovered, giving the state a 46 percent recovery rate.