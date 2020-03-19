(Des Moines) -- Officials in Iowa are urging the public to consider donating personal protective equipment to healthcare providers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Iowa Department of Public Health put out the request Thursday as the governor reports the total number of positive cases in the state is now up to 44. Dr. Caitlin Pedati is state medical director. She says the state is working with hospitals across the state to assess the stock of PPE.
"The national environment is that there is a lot of need around these supplies, so we've helped our partners be forward thinking and thinking about ways to make prudent use of the supplies that we have," said Pedati. "We're also thinking about ways to provide supplements when we can and just wanting to be very careful and thoughtful about how we use all of our healthcare resources."
Governor Kim Reynolds stopped short of saying there is a shortage of PPE in the state.
"It is all hands on deck right now," said Reynolds. "We're looking at every possible aspect and taking measures again to spread this out and to not see a surge so we don't have a healthcare system that is put at risk. All of the things we are doing allows us to do that. The more that we can spread that out, it allows us to identify the private sector industry that can step up and also play a role in helping us provide this equipment."
In addition to the 44 positive tests in Iowa, the governor says there have been more than 600 negative tests in the State Hygenic Lab. The negative tests do not include tests conducted in private laboratories. Pedati says the state currently has the supplies to test around 400 individuals.
"Those numbers kind of go up and down as more reagents are ordered and come in," said Pedati. "At different times, those numbers will change according to the number of people who are tested and the number of reagents that get sent."
As the number of cases continues to rise, Reynolds says she is not considering a "shelter in place" order, contrary to rumors on social media.
"It is not on the table," said Reynolds. "There are a lot of rumors that are flying around the country. That is not on the table or something we are considering. We have asked people to follow simple directives and hopefully they can do that. We're counting on every Iowan to do their part and my faith is with them."
Reynolds does add that any Iowan who feels sick should stay home.