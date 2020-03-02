(KMAland) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has partnered with the Empower Rural Iowa Task Force to provide the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment Program.
Abigail Gaffey, a Community Development Program Specialist for ISU Extension joined KMA recently to explain the program.
"It's a three-workshop program that helps local communities evaluate their need for local housing, it takes a look at local building and zoning codes and local policies that may be hindering housing growth," Gaffey said.
Gaffey also adds that the program includes a public input process that will allow citizens to learn more about local housing in their communities. The program will conclude with a strategic plan for each community.
To be eligible, communities must be under 20,000 in population and not directly attached to a larger metro area.
Eligible communities need to apply through the Iowa Economic Development Authority before the May 1st deadline. The application process will begin March 9th.