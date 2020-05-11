(Sidney) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offices have done their best to continue to provide to the public, even if it's in a virtual format.
Mandy Maher, Program Coordinator for the Fremont County Extension Office, spoke with KMA recently about the many virtual classes and programs that are offered including "Sow, Grow, Eat and Keep"
"It's just like it sounds," Maher said. "Basic lessons related to home food productions starting with garden prep. I know a lot of people are interested in a self-sustainability movement. That class is going to start you on the path to doing that right."
Those interested in gardening can also view the Siouxland Garden Show, which is accessible online.
"It went virtual this year," Maher said. "They have uploaded all of their presentations online so you can't watch those. It's very interesting."
Maher also highlighted one final course -- a homebuyer education course.
"There's a class called "A Place of Your Own" that will walk you through the process of purchasing your home," Maher said.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the courses offered by ISU Extension can visit their website extension.iastate.edu.