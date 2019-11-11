(Carroll) -- The Iowa State University Extension & Outreach is sponsoring a housing summit with a focus on rural housing.
Abigail Gaffey, a Community Development Program Specialist for the ISU Extension & Outreach office recently spoke to KMA about the importance of rural housing and the upcoming event.
"Rural housing is a perpetual need in our smaller communities," Gaffey said. "Because Governor Reynolds has started the Empower Rural Iowa Program and the Rural Housing Task Force. That's the bringing a lot more attentions to the issues small communities are facing trying to provide new housing while preserving the housing they currently have."
The housing summit, which is co-sponsored by the ISU Extension Office and the regional economic development group, Western Iowa Advantage, will take place on November 13th at the Carrollton in Carroll from 8:30 to 4 p.m.
"We are going to have seven different sessions covering housing topics such as the most recent issues in rural housing," Gaffey said.
Registration for the event is $25 for the event and covers a meal. Registration is available at westerniowadvantage.com