(KMAland) -- The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is doing their best to assure 4H members have many ways to be entertained in the upcoming months.
One of those opportunities: "Camp Wild" will take place at the Guthrie Grove Retreat Center near Guthrie Center From June 4th to June 6th.
"Youth that go to that one will do some fishing, kayaking, swimming, orienteering and a lot more," Southwest Iowa Youth Program Specialist Rhesa Leiding said.
Leiding also adds that select animals from the Blank Park Zoo and the Iowa State University Insect Zoo will be featured as part of the camp. Leiding also adds that the camp is still looking for counselors at the upcoming event.
"We would like to have some people apply, those applications are due by Feb 14th," Leiding said. "For any information about being a camp counselor or attending this camp, people just need to call their local extension & outreach office to get more information."
Cost to the attend the event is $200 and the camp fills at 60 youth. Refunds for the event will be available until May 25th. Those wishing to register for the event have until May 8th.